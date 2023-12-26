NFL Rumors: Kareem Jackson Claimed by Texans After Being Waived by Broncos

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kareem Jackson is headed back to where it all began.

The Houston Texans have claimed the veteran cornerback off waivers from the Denver Broncos, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston. He was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2010 draft.

Jackson had spent the last five seasons of his career with the Broncos, which waived him on Monday.

The 35-year-old appeared in just eight games for Denver this season as he received multiple suspensions for illegal hits.

Jackson was initially fined for illegal hits on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers before being suspended two games in October following his third illegal hit of the season to the head/neck area of an opponent when he drilled Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in the head as he was falling to the field.

Jackson was then handed a four-game suspension for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in November. He was eligible to return on Sunday against the New England Patriots but he was a healthy scratch.

During Jackson's time out of the lineup, P.J. Locke emerged as Denver's starting strong safety.

Jackson posted two interceptions, three pass breakups and 51 tackles with the Broncos this season.

The Broncos had hoped to sign Jackson to their practice squad if he cleared waivers, according to Troy Renck of Denver7, but he'll now get a fresh start with the team that drafted him.

In nine seasons with the Texans to begin his career, Jackson posted 16 interceptions, 88 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks and 559 tackles in 132 games (124 starts).