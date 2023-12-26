MLB Rumors: Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays Agree to $10M Contract amid Bellinger Buzz

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier will remain in The 6 for at least one more season.

Kiermaier and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed on a one-year, $10.5 million deal ahead of the 2024 campaign, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Despite the deal, the Blue Jays still have interest in Cody Bellinger, Nightengale added.

The contract is the first major move of the offseason for the Blue Jays, who reportedly pursued Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto before both agreed to deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kiermaier joined the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 campaign after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 33-year-old was excellent last season, winning the fourth Gold Glove of his career and first since 2019. He also posted his best offensive season since 2017, slashing .265/.322/.419 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 129 games.

The retention of Kiermaier keeps Toronto's strong outfield together as Daulton Varsho and George Springer remain on the roster. Kiermaier figures to be the team's starting center fielder in 2024 with Varsho in left and Springer in right.

After finishing third in the AL East last season with an 89-73 record and falling to the Minnesota Twins in the wild card, more moves could be on the horizon for the Blue Jays.

Both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have generated trade interest this winter, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported last month, though it seems a return would have to be pretty significant for the franchise to move either player.