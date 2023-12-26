Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Benching 'Messes with My Head...I Can Do Different S--t'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Things had been going well for the Golden State Warriors ahead of their Christmas Day loss to the Denver Nuggets, but they took a confusing turn for Jonathan Kuminga.

While the 21-year-old started, he played just 23 minutes in the 120-114 defeat and wasn't exactly sure why he was benched at times.

"But sometimes," Kuminga said, "I've gotta take that away to make sure my OGs get the ball," per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "That's where it's confusing. Sometimes, I come out the game not knowing what I did. And that messes with my head. It's like, 'What they want me to do?' I can pass and I can do different s--t."

Kuminga did some of those different things with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and just one turnover behind 4-of-8 shooting from the field in the loss. Yet Andrew Wiggins was dialed in off the bench and finished with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Given some of Wiggins' inconsistency this season and his overall importance to the team's long-term goals, it isn't surprising head coach Steve Kerr gave him more minutes (29) in Monday's game.

Fortunately for the Warriors, things have seemingly clicked of late. They entered the contest on a five-game winning streak and kept things close against the reigning champions.

"We are good, man," Kuminga said. "We can beat anybody in this league and make everybody feel that ain't nothing changed. We're still that good. It's getting better. We just have to figure it out."