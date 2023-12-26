Mavericks' Luka Dončić Championed by NBA Fans After Scoring 10,000th Point vs. Suns

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončic has joined the 10,000-points club.

During the first quarter of Monday's Christmas Day matchup between the Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Dončic scored his 10,000th point on a deep three-pointer to put Dallas up 21-11.

It was part of a brilliant first quarter for the Slovenian as he notched 17 points, three rebounds four assists and one steal in 12 minutes. He finished the first half with 24 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal to give the Mavs a 64-54 lead heading to the locker room.

Dončić is the sixth-youngest player to reach the 10,000-points milestone and the sixth to accomplish the feat before turning 25, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady.

With Dončić joining some of the greats in the history books, NBA fans were quick to praise the Mavericks star for his continued excellence on the court:

Dončić is in the midst of another incredible season as he attempts to lead the Mavericks back into the playoffs. He entered Monday's game averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from deep.