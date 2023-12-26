X

    Mavericks' Luka Dončić Championed by NBA Fans After Scoring 10,000th Point vs. Suns

    Erin WalshDecember 26, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a free throw during the game against the Phoenix Suns on December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončic has joined the 10,000-points club.

    During the first quarter of Monday's Christmas Day matchup between the Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, Dončic scored his 10,000th point on a deep three-pointer to put Dallas up 21-11.

    It was part of a brilliant first quarter for the Slovenian as he notched 17 points, three rebounds four assists and one steal in 12 minutes. He finished the first half with 24 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal to give the Mavs a 64-54 lead heading to the locker room.

    NBA @NBA

    Luka Doncic pulls it from DEEP to cap a 9-0 Mavs run 🔥<br><br>10,000 career points for Luka ‼️<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAXmas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAXmas</a> on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/aGUpNS8DCk">pic.twitter.com/aGUpNS8DCk</a>

    Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW

    Luka Doncic has scored 10,000 points faster than any active NBA player.<br><br>Our resident historian <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSteinLine?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSteinLine</a> reflects on the achievement in his latest essay:<a href="https://twitter.com/luka7doncic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@luka7doncic</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BallySports</a> <a href="https://t.co/ysmCxp3HnQ">pic.twitter.com/ysmCxp3HnQ</a>

    Dončić is the sixth-youngest player to reach the 10,000-points milestone and the sixth to accomplish the feat before turning 25, joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady.

    Mavs PR @MavsPR

    Fewest Games Needed to Reach 10K Career Points:<br><br>Wilt Chamberlain – 236<br>Michael Jordan – 303<br>Elgin Baylor – 315<br>Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 319<br>Oscar Robertson – 334<br>George Gervin – 355<br>Luka Dončić – 358<br>Bob McAdoo – 358<br>Rick Barry – 360<br>LeBron James – 368

    With Dončić joining some of the greats in the history books, NBA fans were quick to praise the Mavericks star for his continued excellence on the court:

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Luka hitting 10k points at age 24 is insane

    Chef T @cookitup31

    Luka is a freak of nature

    Raj C. @RajChipalu

    You could sell me on Luka being the best player in the league, and I'd listen.

    BGN Hoops @BGNHoops

    Luka has reached 10k points and he hasn't even turned 25 yet. <br><br>Special talent. <a href="https://t.co/HPnUeTL55Y">pic.twitter.com/HPnUeTL55Y</a>

    Noah Weber @noahweber00

    Luka Doncic is a different animal against the Suns.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a>

    Val 🪄 @Val_Hoops

    GIVE LUKA THE MVP, THE FMVP, THE DPOY, THE SCORING TITLE, MOST IMPROVED<br><br>GIVE HIM EVERYTHING<br>THATS 10K

    The People's Tweeter @RKonkle_Mavs

    Luka Doncic in a big game is one of the surest things in sports

    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    Luka Doncic hitting 10k Points on a deep three in Phoenix while talking shit is fitting.

    Aaron Washington @A_a_ron25

    Luka just hit 10k points before his 25th birthday. <br><br>Otherworldly talent.

    Cameron Fields @CameronFields_

    Luka the Don with 10k points, we are witnessing greatness

    champion.✭✭✭ @ChillTre_

    My dawg got his 10K. Headband Luka HOF.

    Dončić is in the midst of another incredible season as he attempts to lead the Mavericks back into the playoffs. He entered Monday's game averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from deep.

    The 2018 third overall pick's performance this season has made Dallas a difficult team to play against, and that should continue to be the case as long as he is chasing history with the Mavericks.