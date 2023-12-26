Giants' Tyrod Taylor Surprises NFL Fans as Tommy DeVito Benched in Loss vs. Eagles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito's Cinderella run appears to be nearing its end.

After a second consecutive lackluster performance, DeVito was benched in the second half of the Giants' 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day. He was replaced by veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who was surprisingly more effective at running New York's offense.

Taylor completed seven of his 16 passes for 133 yards, including an impressive 70-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter that made it a one-possession game. He even drove the Giants down the field at the end of the fourth quarter for a potential game-tying touchdown, but his final pass was unfortunately picked off in the end zone.

The Giants were held to three points in the first half and scored 22 points in the second half, with star running back Saquon Barkley finding the end zone on the team's first possession of the third quarter and Adoree' Jackson's 76-yard interception return touchdown near the end of the frame.

Fans on social media were pleasantly surprised by Taylor's performance despite the loss:

However, DeVito wasn't as lucky. After being benched while throwing for just 55 yards in the first half, the undrafted rookie was the subject of ridicule by fans online:

Despite his struggles on Monday, it would be somewhat shocking if DeVito was replaced as the Giants' starter. With just two weeks remaining in the 2023 season, the team doesn't have much to gain by starting Taylor.

New York is in position for a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, so the team would be better served by riding the DeVito wave until the year comes to an end.