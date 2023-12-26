X

NFL

    Giants' Tyrod Taylor Surprises NFL Fans as Tommy DeVito Benched in Loss vs. Eagles

    Doric SamDecember 26, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Giants runs the ball during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito's Cinderella run appears to be nearing its end.

    After a second consecutive lackluster performance, DeVito was benched in the second half of the Giants' 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day. He was replaced by veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who was surprisingly more effective at running New York's offense.

    Taylor completed seven of his 16 passes for 133 yards, including an impressive 70-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter that made it a one-possession game. He even drove the Giants down the field at the end of the fourth quarter for a potential game-tying touchdown, but his final pass was unfortunately picked off in the end zone.

    The Giants were held to three points in the first half and scored 22 points in the second half, with star running back Saquon Barkley finding the end zone on the team's first possession of the third quarter and Adoree' Jackson's 76-yard interception return touchdown near the end of the frame.

    Fans on social media were pleasantly surprised by Taylor's performance despite the loss:

    Adam Aizer @AdamAizer

    Tyrod Taylor has been by far the best Giants QB this season. He is not afraid to challenge downfield

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Now THAT was a great throw by Tyrod.

    Hänsel @UberHansen

    Tyrod Taylor's deep ball has, and will always be, beautiful.

    Skywalker Steele @SkywalkerSteele

    Tyrod Taylor was healthy and they rolled Tommy Cutlets out there. Thats crazy

    theScore @theScore

    TYROD TAYLOR TIME. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/dlcw0GW4vz">pic.twitter.com/dlcw0GW4vz</a>

    mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

    Tyrod Taylor <a href="https://t.co/uDApjE97z3">pic.twitter.com/uDApjE97z3</a>

    Chris Ryan @ChrisRyan_NJ

    Brian Daboll telling Tommy Cutlets that Tyrod Taylor stole his job <a href="https://t.co/HiSzT480uA">pic.twitter.com/HiSzT480uA</a>

    However, DeVito wasn't as lucky. After being benched while throwing for just 55 yards in the first half, the undrafted rookie was the subject of ridicule by fans online:

    Sopranos World @SopranosWorld

    Tommy DeVito getting benched on Christmas <a href="https://t.co/XltUq2kj6b">pic.twitter.com/XltUq2kj6b</a>

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Tommy DeVito in the 2 games since his career night vs the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a><br><br>• 232 yards<br>• 0 TDs<br>• 8 sacks taken<br>• Benched <a href="https://t.co/iXCPJPRh44">pic.twitter.com/iXCPJPRh44</a>

    Jon Benne @LordBenne

    The Tommy DeVito era ended the only way it possibly could: <a href="https://t.co/rU47QTZAes">pic.twitter.com/rU47QTZAes</a>

    Eli Berkovits @BookOfEli_NFL

    Tommy DeVito finding out he doesn't get to play against Joe Barry every week <a href="https://t.co/sk0mCLaqI3">pic.twitter.com/sk0mCLaqI3</a>

    The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB

    Tommy DeVito benched <a href="https://t.co/70ZtXeYDfB">pic.twitter.com/70ZtXeYDfB</a>

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    This is why you make every possible $10K appearance you can get if you're Tommy DeVito.

    B.W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin

    Tommy DeVito <a href="https://t.co/aSKveDOxwd">pic.twitter.com/aSKveDOxwd</a>

    parker fleming @statsowar

    Don't cry because the Tommy DeVito era is over; smile because it happened.

    Despite his struggles on Monday, it would be somewhat shocking if DeVito was replaced as the Giants' starter. With just two weeks remaining in the 2023 season, the team doesn't have much to gain by starting Taylor.

    New York is in position for a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, so the team would be better served by riding the DeVito wave until the year comes to an end.

    The Giants (5-10) will try to bounce back when they face the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) on Sunday.