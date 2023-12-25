Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Shouldn't Be' Viewed as Suitor for Bulls Star

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As the Chicago Bulls continue to succeed without Zach LaVine, the two-time All-Star's future has become increasingly murky leading up to the trade deadline.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, one team that "shouldn't be" viewed as a suitor for LaVine is the Philadelphia 76ers.

"League sources say that Philadelphia," Stein wrote, "if it indeed makes an in-season trade with the assets received in the Halloween deal that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers, is still prioritizing a two-way player …as well as a move that does not limit its future optionality."

LaVine has been out of action since Nov. 28 due to a foot injury. Head coach Billy Donovan announced last week the 28-year-old remains on track to return within the initial three-to-four-week timeline set on Dec. 7.

Before LaVine's injury, the Bulls were the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 5-14 record. They have won eight of 12 games without him in the lineup and currently occupy the final play-in spot in the East.

There has been trade chatter around LaVine for more than a month, though it doesn't appear as if many teams are aiming to make a move quickly. The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported on Nov. 21 that a deal was "more realistic" around the Feb. 9 deadline.

On Dec. 1, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there was "no market" for LaVine.

LaVine has proven himself to be a very talented NBA player, albeit one whose style of play has made it difficult to find a good fit that is conducive to winning at a high level. He's a ball-dominant guard who doesn't facilitate on offense for his teammates.

While a team like the Sixers might be in the market for a third scorer after Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, LaVine's contract doesn't seem to make much sense to add if that's what they are looking for.