X

NBA

    Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Shouldn't Be' Viewed as Suitor for Bulls Star

    Adam WellsDecember 25, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 18: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after the Chicago Bulls defeat the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 18, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    As the Chicago Bulls continue to succeed without Zach LaVine, the two-time All-Star's future has become increasingly murky leading up to the trade deadline.

    Per NBA insider Marc Stein, one team that "shouldn't be" viewed as a suitor for LaVine is the Philadelphia 76ers.

    "League sources say that Philadelphia," Stein wrote, "if it indeed makes an in-season trade with the assets received in the Halloween deal that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers, is still prioritizing a two-way player …as well as a move that does not limit its future optionality."

    LaVine has been out of action since Nov. 28 due to a foot injury. Head coach Billy Donovan announced last week the 28-year-old remains on track to return within the initial three-to-four-week timeline set on Dec. 7.

    Before LaVine's injury, the Bulls were the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 5-14 record. They have won eight of 12 games without him in the lineup and currently occupy the final play-in spot in the East.

    There has been trade chatter around LaVine for more than a month, though it doesn't appear as if many teams are aiming to make a move quickly. The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported on Nov. 21 that a deal was "more realistic" around the Feb. 9 deadline.

    On Dec. 1, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there was "no market" for LaVine.

    Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: 76ers 'Shouldn't Be' Viewed as Suitor for Bulls Star
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    "There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 <a href="https://t.co/r4stqcKkor">pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor</a>

    LaVine has proven himself to be a very talented NBA player, albeit one whose style of play has made it difficult to find a good fit that is conducive to winning at a high level. He's a ball-dominant guard who doesn't facilitate on offense for his teammates.

    While a team like the Sixers might be in the market for a third scorer after Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, LaVine's contract doesn't seem to make much sense to add if that's what they are looking for.

    LaVine is being paid $40.1 million this season and $89 million over the next two seasons, plus a $48.97 million player option for 2026-27. He is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 18 starts during the 2023-24 campaign.