Browns' Amari Cooper Credits Joe Flacco for 'Most of' Historic Game vs. Texans

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Browns put up historic numbers in Week 16, and he credited Joe Flacco for helping him achieve greatness.

Cooper had 11 catches for 265 yards, which was both a career-high and a franchise record. He joined Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens as the only players to record 200-yard games for three different franchises as he helped Cleveland improve to 10-5.

"To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe," Cooper said, per Kelsey Russo of ClevelandBrowns.com "He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. I think, obviously, with the relationship between a receiver and a quarterback, it's a symbiotic relationship. The best way to explain it is that we mesh well together."

Flacco was very complimentary of Cooper as well, referring to him as "special" and praising his ability to use his frame to make difficult grabs.

"He's special," Flacco said, per Russo. "I mean, we were able to get him open downfield a little bit, but he was also able to go up for some balls and just be strong through the catch. He's a special player."

Cooper is in the midst of the best statistical season of his career with 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. He's reached those marks despite playing with four different quarterbacks.

Flacco's ascension to the starting role has been an extremely positive development, with the Browns going 3-1 with the veteran under center.