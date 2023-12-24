Devin Booker Says Suns Aren't Taking Eric Gordon's Comments About Role Personally

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns aren't taking Eric Gordon's recent comments about his decreased offensive role personally, per shooting guard Devin Booker, who spoke about the topic when asked by reporters on Sunday.

Over his first 21 games, Gordon averaged 11.7 field goal attempts, scoring 14.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting. Since returning from a two-game absence with right lower leg soreness, Gordon has taken just 18 total shots in three matchups, making six and averaging 6.0 PPG.

"Early on in the season, it was better. And lately, there just hasn't been an emphasis [to get me more looks]," Gordon told B/R's Chris Haynes. "So, it's definitely different. Lately I haven't been getting hardly any touches really."

Gordon's recent stretch included an 0-of-2 night during a 120-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He said he plans to speak with head coach Frank Vogel about how he can get more involved.

"No question. Everybody knows the type of player I am and what I'm about. I came here to win, but what I do is score," Gordon told Haynes. "And I think when I score, it really opens up the door for a lot of people because I can score in big games and in big ways. That's just what it is."