Jayson Tatum Gets MVP Love from Fans, Celtics Put on Show vs. James Harden, Clippers

Jayson Tatum was questionable going into the Boston Celtics' Saturday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He had missed the team's previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings and was considered to be a game-time decision with an ankle injury. He was declared ready to go shortly before tip-off, and he did not disappoint in his return.

Tatum dominated the court against a Clippers team that was without Kawhi Leonard. Tatum scored 30 points, picked up five rebounds and dished out two assists in three quarters, helping catapult the Celtics to a 145-108 victory.

The Celtics had a 68-51 halftime lead and leaned on a balanced effort across the board. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday scored 20, Derrick White added 18 and Neemias Queta and Oshae Brissett chipped in 14 and 12 points respectively off of the bench.

While the Celtics' effort was strong all around, Tatum's stardom remained the main attraction.

Fans on social media praised Tatum's effort in his return to the lineup and advocated for him to be heavily considered in the MVP race.

The Celtics scored more than 140 points for the second consecutive game and seem to have rebounded well from an overtime collapse against the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week.