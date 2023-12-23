Jayson Tatum Gets MVP Love from Fans, Celtics Put on Show vs. James Harden, Clippers

Jayson Tatum Gets MVP Love from Fans, Celtics Put on Show vs. James Harden, ClippersDecember 23, 2023
Jayson Tatum was questionable going into the Boston Celtics' Saturday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.
He had missed the team's previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings and was considered to be a game-time decision with an ankle injury. He was declared ready to go shortly before tip-off, and he did not disappoint in his return.
Celtics on CLNS @CelticsCLNS
Jayson Tatum in his RETURN: <br><br>30 PTS<br>9-16 FG<br>5-10 3PT<br>7-9 FT<br>30 MIN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Clippers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Clippers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/VJMfqim2cH">pic.twitter.com/VJMfqim2cH</a>
Tatum dominated the court against a Clippers team that was without Kawhi Leonard. Tatum scored 30 points, picked up five rebounds and dished out two assists in three quarters, helping catapult the Celtics to a 145-108 victory.
The Celtics had a 68-51 halftime lead and leaned on a balanced effort across the board. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday scored 20, Derrick White added 18 and Neemias Queta and Oshae Brissett chipped in 14 and 12 points respectively off of the bench.
While the Celtics' effort was strong all around, Tatum's stardom remained the main attraction.
Fans on social media praised Tatum's effort in his return to the lineup and advocated for him to be heavily considered in the MVP race.
CelticsUnite❶❽ @CelticsUnite18
Funny how everyone got their jokes off after the Golden State game because they knew Tatum wouldn't perform like that again. If he's not on 1 ankle he's the best player in the league. Believe in Jayson Tatum 💚💚 <a href="https://t.co/rV02z1KPOA">pic.twitter.com/rV02z1KPOA</a>
x - Jays Enthusiast @gReenbean_26
The 3 J's today:<br><br>Jayson Tatum: 30 pts/5 rebs/2 ast/5-10 3PT/75.2 TS%<br><br>Jaylen Brown: 24 pts/6 rebs/2 ast/9-17 FG/64 TS%<br><br>Jrue Holiday: 20 pts/6 rebs/7 ast/8-12 FG/83.3 TS%<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DifferentHere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DifferentHere</a> <a href="https://t.co/WCQL3xHWVV">pic.twitter.com/WCQL3xHWVV</a>
Brandon Stanley @bwstanley26
the celtics have scored 289 points the last two games. on the west coast too. without any overtimes.<br><br>tatum was the leading scorer in both games with 28 and 30.<br><br>just pure balanced domination. fun to watch man. they've got like 10 guys giving legitimate, significant contribution.
The Celtics scored more than 140 points for the second consecutive game and seem to have rebounded well from an overtime collapse against the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week.
Boston is now 22-6 on the season and has the best record in the league. The next test will be a classic, as the Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.