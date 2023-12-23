X

NBA

    Jayson Tatum Gets MVP Love from Fans, Celtics Put on Show vs. James Harden, Clippers

    Jack MurrayDecember 23, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics & Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics high five during the game on December 23, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum was questionable going into the Boston Celtics' Saturday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    He had missed the team's previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings and was considered to be a game-time decision with an ankle injury. He was declared ready to go shortly before tip-off, and he did not disappoint in his return.

    CelticsMuse @CelticsMuse

    Jayson Tatum tonight:<br><br>30 Points<br>5 Rebounds<br>9-16 FG<br>5 3PM<br>+19<br><br>Only played 3 quarters. <a href="https://t.co/BFINJIsezi">pic.twitter.com/BFINJIsezi</a>

    Celtics on CLNS @CelticsCLNS

    Jayson Tatum in his RETURN: <br><br>30 PTS<br>9-16 FG<br>5-10 3PT<br>7-9 FT<br>30 MIN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Clippers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Clippers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/VJMfqim2cH">pic.twitter.com/VJMfqim2cH</a>

    Tatum dominated the court against a Clippers team that was without Kawhi Leonard. Tatum scored 30 points, picked up five rebounds and dished out two assists in three quarters, helping catapult the Celtics to a 145-108 victory.

    The Celtics had a 68-51 halftime lead and leaned on a balanced effort across the board. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jrue Holiday scored 20, Derrick White added 18 and Neemias Queta and Oshae Brissett chipped in 14 and 12 points respectively off of the bench.

    While the Celtics' effort was strong all around, Tatum's stardom remained the main attraction.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jayson Tatum is making his MARK on this game! 😤 <a href="https://t.co/srgvuIcwsj">pic.twitter.com/srgvuIcwsj</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Put on a show, JT! <a href="https://t.co/NcD7hLhjC2">https://t.co/NcD7hLhjC2</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y6mL4AsMHb">pic.twitter.com/Y6mL4AsMHb</a>

    Jayson Tatum Gets MVP Love from Fans, Celtics Put on Show vs. James Harden, Clippers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Boston Celtics @celtics

    Cue fadeaway Jay 😎 <a href="https://t.co/SAjn8jwR0y">pic.twitter.com/SAjn8jwR0y</a>

    Fans on social media praised Tatum's effort in his return to the lineup and advocated for him to be heavily considered in the MVP race.

    brad auerbach @CelticsPost

    jayson tatum after missing 1 game &amp; watching guys have fun without him <a href="https://t.co/epEMr0bxZs">pic.twitter.com/epEMr0bxZs</a>

    ☘︎ @CelticsRepublic

    Jayson Tatum vs Clippers:<br><br>30 Points<br>5 Rebounds<br>2 Assists<br>1 Steal<br>9/16 FG<br>50% 3PT<br><br>Only played 3 quarters. <a href="https://t.co/GuUpljEUwg">pic.twitter.com/GuUpljEUwg</a>

    Ben Smith @BenjaminnSmithh

    Jayson Tatum needed a big game, he got it tonight

    CelticsUnite❶❽ @CelticsUnite18

    Funny how everyone got their jokes off after the Golden State game because they knew Tatum wouldn't perform like that again. If he's not on 1 ankle he's the best player in the league. Believe in Jayson Tatum 💚💚 <a href="https://t.co/rV02z1KPOA">pic.twitter.com/rV02z1KPOA</a>

    x - Jays Enthusiast @gReenbean_26

    The 3 J's today:<br><br>Jayson Tatum: 30 pts/5 rebs/2 ast/5-10 3PT/75.2 TS%<br><br>Jaylen Brown: 24 pts/6 rebs/2 ast/9-17 FG/64 TS%<br><br>Jrue Holiday: 20 pts/6 rebs/7 ast/8-12 FG/83.3 TS%<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DifferentHere?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DifferentHere</a> <a href="https://t.co/WCQL3xHWVV">pic.twitter.com/WCQL3xHWVV</a>

    Brandon Stanley @bwstanley26

    the celtics have scored 289 points the last two games. on the west coast too. without any overtimes.<br><br>tatum was the leading scorer in both games with 28 and 30.<br><br>just pure balanced domination. fun to watch man. they've got like 10 guys giving legitimate, significant contribution.

    Jon @jond2546

    Tatum goes off and everyone quiet lol ppl just want go at him when he has a bad game

    Turn @CousinTurn

    this was a real reputation saver for Tatum tbh, he needed this game BADLY for his own sake and agenda purposes. rough few weeks but 30 on 15 shots in a 30 pt blowout heading into the 4th vs the hottest team in the league will work miracles on him

    PPMuse (Formerly BirdMuse) @CryptoPmuse

    The MVP (Jayson Tatum) at the end of the 3rd:<br>30 Points<br>5 Rebounds <br>2 Assists<br>9/16 Fg<br>5/10 3fg<br>+/- 19<br>HIM <a href="https://t.co/Kqi6M2NvBK">pic.twitter.com/Kqi6M2NvBK</a>

    st dani 🎅 @degendani0

    JAYSON TATUM IS HIM!!! MY MVP 🐐

    The Celtics scored more than 140 points for the second consecutive game and seem to have rebounded well from an overtime collapse against the Golden State Warriors earlier in the week.

    Boston is now 22-6 on the season and has the best record in the league. The next test will be a classic, as the Celtics take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas.