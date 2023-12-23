Report: Leonard Fournette to Make Bills Debut vs. Chargers After Practice Squad Stint

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette is back on an active NFL roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Buffalo Bills plan to activate Fournette from the practice squad and he will be active for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fournette will back up James Cook, who is coming off a game where he had 25 carries and four catches for 221 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Fournette signed with the Bills' practice squad in October.

Leonard has totaled 4,478 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns in his career while also adding 2,219 yards and seven touchdowns as a reciver. He can provide some experience to the rushing core, especially come playoff time.

Buffalo is 8-6 and fighting for a postseason berth.