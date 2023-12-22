Simone Biles Named 2023 AP Female Athlete of the Year over Iowa's Caitlin Clark

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Add another accomplishment to Simone Biles' incredible resume.

She became the sixth woman to be named the Associated Press' Female Athlete of the Year for a third time on Friday when she was announced as the 2023 winner. She was also recognized with the award in 2016 and 2019.

The star gymnast was followed by Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark and Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati in the voting. Bonmati helped lead Spain's soccer team to a World Cup crown this year.

It is a testament to Biles' resilience that she is back to being recognized for her athletic greatness following a two-year hiatus from her sport.

Despite winning the bronze medal in the balance beam at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, her time at those Games is largely remembered for her decision to pull out of multiple events as she dealt with "the twisties."

Yet she was back and as dominant as ever in 2023.

Biles took home her record eighth U.S. national championship and a sixth world all-around gold this year. She participated in her first gymnastics competition in two years in July just to win the U.S. title in August and her world championship in October.

Not only that, but she also became the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double-pike in international competition.

Graves noted it became the fifth element to carry her name in gymnastics' code of points, underscoring her place as arguably the most dominant performer in the sport's history.

The upcoming year could be even better, as she is likely on her way to the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will look to add to a resume at the Games that features four gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals.

Biles was unstoppable at the 2016 Olympics with gold in the all-around, team, vault and floor competitions to go with a bronze on the beam.