Giants' Tommy DeVito Files for 'Tommy Cutlets' and 'Passing Paisano' Trademarks

Tommy DeVito is looking to take advantage of his time in the spotlight.

According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, the New York Giants quarterback's LLC, TD, filed for trademarks for "Tommy Cutlets" and "Passing Paisano." Rovell explained that the Tommy Cutlets filing was done with the intention of selling branded chicken, pasta and pizza sauces.

DeVito has become something of an online sensation since starting for the Giants.

Whether it is his family's impressive tailgate spread, his agent appearing on the sideline or videos of him ranking Italian food, he has been quite the presence across the NFL in recent weeks.

Some of his individual momentum came to an end during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Giants had won three games in a row prior to the lackluster showing, but DeVito was sacked seven times in the blowout loss to New Orleans.