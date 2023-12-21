X

NBA

    Joel Embiid Jokes 'Lights Were Too Bright' After Missed FT for 50 Points vs. T-Wolves

    Adam WellsDecember 21, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on December 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid nearly missed out on a 50-point game in Wednesday's 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves when he missed a free-throw attempt with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Embiid joked the "lights were too bright" for him on the free throw.

    The reigning NBA MVP wound up surpassing the 50-point mark when Paul Reed grabbed an offensive rebound off the missed free throw and passed the ball to Embiid, who made a jumper to give him 51 for the night.

    NBA @NBA

    EMBIID SINKS THE MIDRANGE JUMPER FOR 51 PTS 💪<br><br>📺 Sixers-Timberwolves | Live on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/AXKA49rpC5">pic.twitter.com/AXKA49rpC5</a>

