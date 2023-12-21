MLB Rumors: Guardians' Josh Naylor Discussed in Trade Talks with Mariners

George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners have spoken with the Cleveland Guardians about trading for first baseman Josh Naylor, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported on Dec. 8 that the M's, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates showed interest in Naylor at MLB's annual winter meetings, which took place in Nashville during the first week of December.

"The Guardians have two years of team control left on Naylor," Hoynes wrote. "For an offensively challenged club, it seems strange that they'd consider trading him. But as in the case of Bieber and Clase, it never hurts to listen."

Naylor, 26, hit .308 (.842 OPS) with 17 home runs and 97 RBI this past season.

