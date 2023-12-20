X

NFL

    Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 20, 2023

    Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during a time out in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

    Sometimes all it takes is a matchup with the New York Jets to get back on track.

    Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins chronicled the team's efforts to bounce back from a stunning 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While Miami eventually did just that with a blowout 30-0 win over the division-rival Jets, it took a week of preparation, painful film study and fighting through injuries to get there.

    It was fitting, then, that the episode started with head coach Mike McDaniel watching film just hours after the loss to the Titans while listening to Eminem. It was his self-described "anger music" and set the tone for the week ahead.

    Omar Kelly @OmarKelly

    So Eminem is Mike McDaniel's angry music. <a href="https://t.co/trkbvsSApi">pic.twitter.com/trkbvsSApi</a>

    Dan Bean Sports @DanBeanSports

    Mike McDaniel jamming to some Eminem. That's by coach <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Stephen St🏀ne @StephenRStone

    Mike McDaniel quietly watching film of the Titans game at 4 am Tuesday morning - like 4 1/2 hours after it ended - is the Hard Knocks content I'm here for

    "The greatest thing that ever happened to us," McDaniel told his team when speaking about the adversity it now faced after the Tennessee performance.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Mike McDaniel didn't shy away from losing tape to motivate his <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> 😤<br><br>New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> tonight 9pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/u1Xmfn5K9K">pic.twitter.com/u1Xmfn5K9K</a>

    Excuse The Miamians Podcast @lovemiamisports

    Man, this episode of Hardknocks is so good<br><br>That McDaniel speech gave me CHILLS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Christoph Paul @christophpaul_

    The Mike McDaniel speech is an A + moment <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Anger, motivation and a desire to thrive through adversity was even more important given Tyreek Hill's injury. The star receiver was unable to play against the Jets, which gave Braxton Berrios his moment under the Hard Knocks spotlight.

    Whether it was reflecting on his previous time with Jets, telling McDaniel he was ready to do whatever necessary in Hill's absence, or putting up Christmas decorations and getting his eyebrows plucked with girlfriend—and TikTok star—Alix Earle, he was one of the featured players in Tuesday's episode.

    NFL @NFL

    Braxton "NFL Man" Berrios and Alix Earle got into the Holiday spirit on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>. 🎄<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> with the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> tonight at 9pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/lcPype6sSY">pic.twitter.com/lcPype6sSY</a>

    Nik🐬 @nikyicky1

    Tua saying all Braxton bring to the team is TikTok 😭😭😭😭😭😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    The lighthearted moments didn't stop there, as the friendship between defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler was highlighted. So was Mary Martinez's third-grade class, as the teacher and social-media sensation continued to incorporate the Dolphins in her lessons.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    "This season is not over yet!" 🗣<a href="https://twitter.com/maryisbananas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@maryisbananas</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/HUtE6KfrAy">pic.twitter.com/HUtE6KfrAy</a>

    Mary Martinez @maryisbananas

    IM SORRRY I WANTED YALL TO BE SURPRISED 🥲

    Matt Wintner @MattWintner

    Every kid deserves a teacher like Mary Martinez <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/finsup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#finsup</a>

    Jo Renée @riviere_jo

    Teacher of the year! 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Dan Bean Sports @DanBeanSports

    Wilkins and Sieler singing Chicken Fried should be played whenever they get a sack <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Ryan Sobol @Sobolslam

    Bro was gotta resign Wilkins him and Slier are special <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Attention eventually turned to the game, and about the only bad news was the revelation that Hill was unavailable shortly before kickoff.

    It ended up not mattering since Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle put on a show. Waddle finished with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, while Raheem Mostert ran for two scores as the featured player in the ground attack.

    NFL @NFL

    "I'm really visualizing the one-play drive here."<br><br>Mike McDaniel is out here manifesting TDs 💫 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://t.co/EKDNHDesLZ">pic.twitter.com/EKDNHDesLZ</a>

    Wilkins, Sieler the rest of the defense also shined and held the Jets to 103 total yards.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Salt and Pepper 🧂<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/zachsieler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zachsieler</a> <a href="https://t.co/mgnPFynDqk">pic.twitter.com/mgnPFynDqk</a>

    Miami is now 10-4 and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. It has a daunting close to the regular season with matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Ravens and Buffalo Bills, but the team on display against the Jets is capable of beating all of them.

    If the Dolphins do that, it will be Super Bowl or bust going into the playoffs.