Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 5

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Sometimes all it takes is a matchup with the New York Jets to get back on track.

Tuesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins chronicled the team's efforts to bounce back from a stunning 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While Miami eventually did just that with a blowout 30-0 win over the division-rival Jets, it took a week of preparation, painful film study and fighting through injuries to get there.

It was fitting, then, that the episode started with head coach Mike McDaniel watching film just hours after the loss to the Titans while listening to Eminem. It was his self-described "anger music" and set the tone for the week ahead.

"The greatest thing that ever happened to us," McDaniel told his team when speaking about the adversity it now faced after the Tennessee performance.

Anger, motivation and a desire to thrive through adversity was even more important given Tyreek Hill's injury. The star receiver was unable to play against the Jets, which gave Braxton Berrios his moment under the Hard Knocks spotlight.

Whether it was reflecting on his previous time with Jets, telling McDaniel he was ready to do whatever necessary in Hill's absence, or putting up Christmas decorations and getting his eyebrows plucked with girlfriend—and TikTok star—Alix Earle, he was one of the featured players in Tuesday's episode.

The lighthearted moments didn't stop there, as the friendship between defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler was highlighted. So was Mary Martinez's third-grade class, as the teacher and social-media sensation continued to incorporate the Dolphins in her lessons.

Attention eventually turned to the game, and about the only bad news was the revelation that Hill was unavailable shortly before kickoff.

It ended up not mattering since Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle put on a show. Waddle finished with eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, while Raheem Mostert ran for two scores as the featured player in the ground attack.

Wilkins, Sieler the rest of the defense also shined and held the Jets to 103 total yards.

Miami is now 10-4 and one game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. It has a daunting close to the regular season with matchups against the Dallas Cowboys, Ravens and Buffalo Bills, but the team on display against the Jets is capable of beating all of them.