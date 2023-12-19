Jets' Aaron Rodgers on If He Will Retire After 2024 NFL Season: 'I Don't Think So'December 19, 2023
New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers doesn't envision right now walking away from the NFL after the 2024 season.
"I don't think so," he said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show when asked if he expects next season to be his final season. "...I don't think next year will be my last year."
Rodgers also described 2023 as a "lost year" thanks to his torn Achilles.
The extent of Rodgers' commitment beyond 2023 was one of the subplots behind his prolonged divorce from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason.
During an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported Jets owner Woody Johnson was "spooked" at the idea New York might give up valuable draft assets for a player who'd only spend one year with the team.
The Jets not only acquired Rodgers eventually, but the four-time MVP also restructured his contract in a way that seemingly pointed to his long-term commitment. He took less money and ensured the franchise had more payroll flexibility through 2025.
"This is going to be a few years partnership," he told reporters in August. "And after that, hopefully there's not a huge kind of cap issue. That's why we didn't need to backload it or put any special escalator, strange things in the contract to weigh down the organization after I'm done playing."
That the 40-year-old will have in all likelihood taken just four snaps in 2023 presumably changed the general mindset regarding his future a bit.
If the Jets go on to win a Super Bowl in 2024, then retiring on top will be a tempting opportunity for Rodgers. Absent that, it's tough to see him hanging up the cleats as long as he stays healthy and effective.