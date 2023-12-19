AEW's CJ Perry Has Surgery as Finger Infection Worsens After Being Hospitalized

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

AEW star CJ Perry said she underwent surgery Monday to address an infection that originated in her finger.

Last Saturday, she shared a photo of her visibly swollen and discolored middle finger and said the infection had moved down her arm:

By Monday, she said she was scheduled for surgery with the situation worsening:

Perry, who had risen to prominence with WWE, debuted in AEW at All Out in September, coming to the aid of her real-life husband Miro after his victory over Powerhouse Hobbs.

The 38-year-old eventually distanced herself from Miro on-screen, though, and took on Andrade El Idolo as a client in November. Their alliance has extended beyond AEW, with Perry originally scheduled to be in his corner for a match in Mexico's CMLL promotion.

In addition to missing that match, Perry was absent as Andrade lost to Claudio Castagnoli the following night on Collision.