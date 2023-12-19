AEW's CJ Perry Has Surgery as Finger Infection Worsens After Being Hospitalized

AEW's CJ Perry Has Surgery as Finger Infection Worsens After Being HospitalizedDecember 19, 2023
AEW star CJ Perry said she underwent surgery Monday to address an infection that originated in her finger.
Last Saturday, she shared a photo of her visibly swollen and discolored middle finger and said the infection had moved down her arm:
CJ Perry @TheCJPerry
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CMLL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CMLL</a> Please keep me in your prayers I'm at the ER <a href="https://twitter.com/vphcares?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vphcares</a>. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a> tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with <a href="https://twitter.com/AndradeElIdolo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndradeElIdolo</a>. Good luck <a href="https://twitter.com/ToBeMiro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ToBeMiro</a> and my client… <a href="https://t.co/UcFAg9WLU2">pic.twitter.com/UcFAg9WLU2</a>
By Monday, she said she was scheduled for surgery with the situation worsening:
Perry, who had risen to prominence with WWE, debuted in AEW at All Out in September, coming to the aid of her real-life husband Miro after his victory over Powerhouse Hobbs.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
It's <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCJPerry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCJPerry</a>, Miro's hot, flexible wife, running to the ring to save Miro!<br><br>Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWAllOut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWAllOut</a> on PPV right now!<br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv">https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv</a><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/iawFge9Cal">https://t.co/iawFge9Cal</a><a href="https://twitter.com/ToBeMiro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ToBeMiro</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TrueWillieHobbs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrueWillieHobbs</a> <a href="https://t.co/2GvdFYeeUG">pic.twitter.com/2GvdFYeeUG</a>
The 38-year-old eventually distanced herself from Miro on-screen, though, and took on Andrade El Idolo as a client in November. Their alliance has extended beyond AEW, with Perry originally scheduled to be in his corner for a match in Mexico's CMLL promotion.
In addition to missing that match, Perry was absent as Andrade lost to Claudio Castagnoli the following night on Collision.
It's unclear when Perry will return to AEW programming.