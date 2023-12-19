X

NBA

    Joel Embiid Scores 40 as NBA Fans Call Out Lack of Help in 76ers' Loss to Bulls

    Andrew PetersDecember 19, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 18: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the game against the Chicago Bulls on December 18, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers' six-game win streak came to an end Monday night after a 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

    The loss wasn't a result of the 76ers MVP Joel Embiid — he did his part and more — but it wasn't enough.

    Embiid posted another dominant performance in the game, recording 40 points and 14 rebounds. The game marked Embiid's 12th-straight 30-point game, making him the first center to reach that mark since Moses Malone did it in 1982.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The first center with 12 straight 30-point games since Moses Malone in 1982 <a href="https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq">https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq</a>

    Embiid is leading the league in scoring by a wide margin, and Monday night's performance just helped his lead.

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid pump fakes then throws down the forceful slam 😤<br><br>Sixers-Bulls | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/TidElRqA4e">https://t.co/TidElRqA4e</a> <a href="https://t.co/4gkuewMlRF">pic.twitter.com/4gkuewMlRF</a>

    CBain☀️ @cbain100

    Joel Embiid haters realizing he actually gets better stats vs good teams..<a href="https://t.co/kj31RP9Ann">pic.twitter.com/kj31RP9Ann</a>

    While Embiid did everything he could, his teammates didn't give him much help. Tyrese Maxey, who scored 29 points, was the only other 76er in double digits on Monday. The game prompted fans to call out Philadelphia for Embiid's lack of help.

    Jacob Moreno @Jacobmorenonba

    Joel Embiid in three quarters <br><br>🔘 36 PTS<br>🔘 13 REB<br>🔘 4 AST<br>🔘 2 BLK<br>🔘 14/23 FG<br><br>Bulls lead 76ers 81-69<br><br>Help him out... <a href="https://t.co/5CqYbKldbA">pic.twitter.com/5CqYbKldbA</a>

    sly🎱 @8booboo17

    Tyrese maxey and Joel Embiid ain't getting no help at all

    Shredder For MK1 DLC! @PrinceJ_17

    Cmon Sixers..don't let Embiid give his all out there for no help

    Himzel Washington @joskii00

    get this man embiid some help …

    blitz @blitznotinspace

    Embiid currently has 36 of 69 points scored by the Sixers at the end of the third quarter. Get this man some help. <a href="https://t.co/RJ6itcs1oC">pic.twitter.com/RJ6itcs1oC</a>

    Legs @legsanity

    anyone wanna help Embiid out tonight? brick city all around

    Gina Mizell @ginamizell

    Embiid has again reached 30 points in three quarters. But he isn't getting the help needed so far. The rest of the Sixers have a combined 25 points, though Maxey is now in double figures (10) after those free throws.

    The 76ers have put together a solid 18-8 season so far, but it's clear Embiid needs some support if Philadelphia wants to compete for a championship.

    Perhaps the 76ers will be looking to make some moves before the trade deadline to pick up another piece to play alongside Embiid.

