Joel Embiid Scores 40 as NBA Fans Call Out Lack of Help in 76ers' Loss to Bulls

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' six-game win streak came to an end Monday night after a 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The loss wasn't a result of the 76ers MVP Joel Embiid — he did his part and more — but it wasn't enough.

Embiid posted another dominant performance in the game, recording 40 points and 14 rebounds. The game marked Embiid's 12th-straight 30-point game, making him the first center to reach that mark since Moses Malone did it in 1982.

Embiid is leading the league in scoring by a wide margin, and Monday night's performance just helped his lead.

While Embiid did everything he could, his teammates didn't give him much help. Tyrese Maxey, who scored 29 points, was the only other 76er in double digits on Monday. The game prompted fans to call out Philadelphia for Embiid's lack of help.

The 76ers have put together a solid 18-8 season so far, but it's clear Embiid needs some support if Philadelphia wants to compete for a championship.