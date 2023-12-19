Chargers' John Spanos: 'No Limitations' on Next HC Salary amid Bill Belichick Rumors

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos is motivated to change the perception that the franchise is unwilling to spend big on coaches or key executives.

Per ESPN's Kris Rhim, Spanos said Monday that the team will have "no limitations" in their search for a new head coach and general manager regarding experience or salary. Spanos' declaration comes amid speculation that the team is eyeing Bill Belichick if he departs the New England Patriots this offseason.

An NFL executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando that it would be a smart move to hire Belichick as both head coach and general manager, noting that the prospect of hiring the legendary play-caller could be enough to help the Chargers break previous habits.

"The one thing that could knock them out of their norm is, are they very sensitive to the reputation that they are unwilling to pay?" the exec said. "Belichick is a complete departure in terms of how the organization has been run. It makes sense for him because he could go compete very quickly and make a run at (Don) Shula's record."

Speaking for the first time since firing head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, Spanos did his best to quell the notion that the team isn't keen on spending. He was asked directly if the Chargers would be willing to spend $20-25 million on a new coach and he responded, "I can tell you that there have been no discussions internally about there being a max."