    2024 WNBA Season to Begin on May 14; Schedule to Include Break for Paris Olympics

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) A'ja Wilson, Kierstan Bell and Kiah Stokes of the Las Vegas Aces pose with the WNBA championship trophy during a break in the second quarter of the championship game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The WNBA announced Monday that the 2024 season will begin on May 14 with last season's runners-up, the New York Liberty, visiting the Washington Mystics.

    The three remaining games on opening day will including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever visiting the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm hosting the Minnesota Lynx.

    The regular season, which will feature 40 games per team again this year, will include a break between July 21 and Aug. 14 for the Paris Olympics.

