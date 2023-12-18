2024 WNBA Season to Begin on May 14; Schedule to Include Break for Paris Olympics

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WNBA announced Monday that the 2024 season will begin on May 14 with last season's runners-up, the New York Liberty, visiting the Washington Mystics.

The three remaining games on opening day will including the defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever visiting the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm hosting the Minnesota Lynx.

The regular season, which will feature 40 games per team again this year, will include a break between July 21 and Aug. 14 for the Paris Olympics.

