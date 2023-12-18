Vikings' Nick Mullens to Remain Starting QB over Joshua Dobbs vs. Lions, HC Says

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will once again start quarterback Nick Mullens over Joshua Dobbs this week against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Monday that Mullens would be the starter for the second week in a row after Dobbs was replaced after four starts.

Mullens came in for Dobbs during the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders amid Dobbs' struggles. The following week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mullens was named the start over Dobbs.

In his first start, Mullens threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, also throwing a pair of interceptions in the overtime loss.

The Vikings are looking for a big win over the Lions, who sit at the top of the NFC North, to help their playoff chances as they get into the final stretch of the season.

Mullens, a sixth-year player out of Southern Miss, has been with the Vikings for the past two seasons. He previously played for the Cleveland Browns and the San Fransisco 49ers, where he saw his most action as a starter in the 2020 season.

Dobbs, a seventh-year player out of Tennessee, landed in Minnesota after starting the season for the Arizona Cardinals. He was the starter for the Cardinals as quarterback Kyler Murray worked his way back from injury. After Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8, the Vikings picked up Dobbs to give them some depth at quarterback. After backup quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, Dobbs became the starter.

Dobbs played well in his first few games, leading the Vikings to a win in his first game against the Atlanta Falcons behind 158 passing yards and a three total touchdowns. He then picked up a win over the New Orleans Saints, notching 268 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Dobbs' two wins were followed by a pair of losses, however. He had an interception in the loss to the Denver Broncos, followed by four interceptions in the loss to the Chicago Bears. Dobbs couldn't get anything going the next week against the Raiders, prompting O'Connell to move to Mullens.

With Mullens getting his second start, O'Connell said that Mullens "will continue to work toward" eliminating the interceptions he threw in scoring position last week, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.