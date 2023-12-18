Champions League Draw 2023-24: Schedule of Dates for Round of 16 Fixtures

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

The Champions League Round of 16 is set.

The eight matchups for the remaining teams were announced Monday and feature several marquee fixtures between powerhouse clubs:

Here is a look at the remaining fixture dates for the tournament:

Round of 16: Feb. 13-14, 20-21 (first leg); March 5-6, March 12-13 (second leg)

Quarterfinals: April 9-10 (first leg); April 16-17 (second leg)

Semifinals: April 30, May 1 (first leg); May 7-8 (second leg)

Final: June 1

Manchester City is currently considered the favorite heading into the Knockout Stage, with DraftKings Sportsbook putting them at +200. City has the chance to become the first repeat Champions League winner since Real Madrid won three straight from 2016 to 2018.

The group stage was largely an exercise in dominance by the defending champs, with City winning all six of their matchups by a combined 11 goals. Their goal differential was topped only by Arsenal, who are still looking for their first Champions League crown.

Arsenal is in the midst of a stellar 2023-24 campaign, sitting in first place in the Premier League table and outscoring their opponents 16-4 in the Group Stage. DraftKings currently has them as one of four teams with better than 10-1 odds, joining Manchester City, Bayern Munch (+400) and Real Madrid (+550).

Real Madrid has not reached the Champions League final since its aforementioned three-peat but has a good matchup to start the Knockout Phase. RB Leipzig gave up 10 goals in the Group Stage, tied with PSV Eindhoven for the most among teams that advanced.