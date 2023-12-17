NFL Rumors: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Likely to Be Medically Cleared from Achilles Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be medically cleared to play "this week upcoming" for the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers was originally cleared to practice on Nov. 29, although it appears that he's continued to make progress in his recovery from a significant Achilles injury that he suffered on New York's first drive of the season.

However, Schefter noted that the 40-year-old would not automatically suit up for the Jets' Christmas Eve matchup with the Washington Commanders even if he gets cleared.

New York must activate Rodgers to its roster by Wednesday, otherwise he cannot be activated this season. The team's upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins could affect the front office's decision to add him to the active roster, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sitting at 5-8, the Jets are on the fringe of the AFC playoff picture. A loss to Miami on Sunday combined with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Dallas Cowboys would result in New York being eliminated from the postseason. However, a victory against the Dolphins or a Buffalo loss would keep the Jets mathematically alive. Rapoport also noted that Rodgers will be vocal about his desire to get back on the field if they beat Miami.

The four-time MVP has stated that New York needs to remain in playoff contention for him to consider returning before the 2024 season.

"I don't think that would make a ton of sense," he said on Nov. 30 when asked about playing for the Jets after they've been eliminated (via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post). "A comeback this year before the four-month mark [Jan. 11] would mean I'm not 100 percent healthy. So it would be a risk for myself to even sign off on. If we are out of it, I would be surprised if [the Jets and doctors] would OK that comeback."