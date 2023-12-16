Report: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Could Return from Thumb Injury vs. Falcons

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been out since Nov. 26 with a right thumb injury that required surgery, may return for his team's road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 24.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed the news on Saturday, stating that there was a "realistic chance" of Taylor returning for that pivotal game.

Taylor has already been ruled out for his team's home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

On Dec. 3, Rapoport provided details of the injury, which was described as a torn UCLC.

"The ligament tore off the base of the thumb and flipped on top of the tendon, sources say," Rapoport said.

"Once that happens, the only way to avoid a loose tendon in the future is to have surgery to tuck the ligament back under the tendon so it can function. Immediate surgery was a necessity."

Taylor, a fourth-year pro out of Wisconsin, has amassed 551 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

Taylor began the season on the physically unable to perform list after recovering from a surgically repaired ankle.

After two games in which he shared the rock with Zack Moss, the Colts threw him back into the starting role in Week 7. Over five starts, Taylor gained 452 total yards and scored five touchdowns.

Taylor suffered the injury during his team's 27-20 win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 26. He gained 91 rushing yards and scored twice on 15 carries.

Without Taylor, the Colts have turned to Moss, who has enjoyed a tremendous 2023 campaign. The former Buffalo Bill, who joined Indianapolis via trade last year, has totaled 923 yards and six touchdowns on 197 touches this season. Trey Sermon is the backup with Taylor out.