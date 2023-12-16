NFL Rumors: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Was Subject of 'Multiple' Trade Calls from Browns

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's name has been the subject of trade rumors for multiple seasons now, but he remains a member of the team that selected him in the 2020 NFL draft.

However, that's despite multiple attempts by the Cleveland Browns to acquire the ex-Alabama star, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

"He was the subject of trade rumors for most of the offseason -- which Payton publicly rebuffed on occasion -- team sources said the Cleveland Browns made multiple runs at acquiring Jeudy," Legwold wrote.

Jeudy, a fourth-year pro, has caught 42 passes for 507 yards and one touchdown this season.

It's easy to see why the Browns had interest in Jeudy. The tremendous potential he showed at Alabama is certainly intriguing enough for teams, and he's also just one year removed from career-best numbers (67/972/6).

Cleveland also was likely in the market for a WR2 to slot behind star Amari Cooper as the team remade its wideout corps, notably adding Elijah Moore via trade and Cedric Tillman in the draft.

However, 2023 has been a disappointing year for Jeudy, who has caught no more than three passes in five of his last six games. He's gone scoreless over the past five weeks and has managed 65 or more yards just once.

Barring an offseason trade, Jeudy will be in town for at least one more season, though, after the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option. The story of his career certainly hasn't been written in stone as of yet, especially with him being just 24 years old.

He also has time to turn this year around with the 7-6 Broncos catching fire of late and putting themselves in position for a playoff berth.