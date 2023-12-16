X

NBA

    Pistons Rumors: 'No Looming' Front Office Changes amid 22-game Losing Streak

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2023

    The Detroit Pistons reportedly aren't planning any imminent changes to their front office despite their struggles this season.

    According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, sources have said there is "no looming decision" regarding front office personnel even though the Pistons are in the midst of a franchise-record 22-game losing streak.

    However, Edwards noted that "anything is on the table" if the losing streak stretches into the new year.

