NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Receive Calls from Sellers as GSW Eye Help for Steph Curry

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are looking to potentially bring in some new pieces to help Steph Curry, and they are reportedly getting calls from other organizations about making deals.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there are several NBA general managers that have reached out to Warriors' general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. about possible trades.

"I know a few general managers who lobbed calls to Mike Dunleavy Jr. in the last few days," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on Friday (3:07 mark). "And a lot of teams are starting to talk, they're starting to trade ideas about what interest they have in certain players."

Wojnarowski believes the trade deadline is setting up to be a busy one, and he believes the Warriors will be at the heart of it. He believes some mid-tier teams will be looking to make deals with the Warriors to try to get into the playoff mix, and some lower-tier teams will be looking to get a premium from Golden State.

"This is going to be an interesting trade deadline. I think there's so many teams right now who think they're in position to be pretty good," Wojnarowski said. "And then the teams who are at the bottom of the standings, they're going to put a great premium on giving up some of their players, because they don't want to look like Detroit looks right now, they don't want to look like San Antonio does. I think the asking price for good players at this trade deadline, like often, is going to be high, but I think Mike Dunleavy and Golden State, I think they're going to be very open to try and improve this team."

Golden State is on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, and it's clear the Warriors need to make a change. They are currently 10-14, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will also be without Draymond Green for at least a few games after the veteran forward was suspended indefinitely for striking Jusuf Nurkic.

Golden State had a shakeup in the starting lineup this week after Steve Kerr benched Andrew Wiggins for rookie Brandin Podziemski against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Podziemski had four points in 34 minutes in his first start. Wiggins had nine points in 22 minutes off the bench.

One of the factors in the Warriors' struggles early this season has been the play of Klay Thompson. The veteran shooting guard is averaging 16 points per game, down from his 21.9 points per game last season. Thompson's struggles boiled over this week against the Phoenix Suns when he scored just seven points, getting benched in the final minutes of the 119-116 loss.