NFL Rumors: Titans Cut Teair Tart 'Because of Issues with Effort and Attitude'

The Tennessee Titans reportedly cut defensive tackle Teair Tart after four seasons with the team on Friday.

ESPN's Turron Davenport reported the Titans are waiving the fourth-year player because of issues with his effort and attitude.

"The issues hit a breaking point after the Titans' 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday when it was concluded, according to team sources, that there were problems with the effort he played with in the game," Davenport reported. "The limited playing time had frustrated Tart, who was hoping to secure a long-term deal in free agency this offseason."

This season, Tart played in 11 games, notching 21 tackles and a sack. In Monday's win over the Miami Dolphins, Tart played 30 of the Titans' 69 defensive snaps, and he has played 47% of Tennessee's defense snaps this season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Tart in November, and he alluded that Tart had time to both be productive on the field and work towards a potential long-term contract.

"There's no secret that Teair's contract's up after this year," Vrabel said, per Davenport. "I told him that, 'For you and your family, both things can happen. You can play well and you can help the team, and you can play well and help your family.'"

Tart signed a one-year contract for the 2023 season worth $4,303,000. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Tart signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Florida International in 2020. He recorded 76 total tackles and 2.5 sacks during his time with the Titans, with his best season coming a year ago when he notched 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks.