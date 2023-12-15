Kevin Durant Calls Out Andre Iguodala for Saying He Doesn't Lift Weights in New Video

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has clapped back at former Golden State Warriors stalwart Andre Iguodala for accusing him of not lifting weights.

"Now I don't lift weights, aight man…..," Durant posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These boys say anything on these podcasts."

Speaking on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner on Thursday, Iguodala said that Durant's only flaw is that he "won't lift weights."

"There's only one flaw in KD's game and it has nothing to do with basketball. KD's only flaw is he won't lift weights. That's it," Iguodala said. "And so you can push him. You can like foul him and he's so good they get mad and they just let him foul him.

"... But if you watch him work out, it's one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen. Everybody should go watch KD work out."

Durant and Iguodala spent three seasons together with the Warriors, so that's a pretty good amount of time for a player to determine his teammate's habits in the weight room. However, Durant made it clear in his response to Iguodala that his perceived lack of muscle isn't because he's not lifting weights.

Durant has long been considered to be on the thinner size for his 6'11" frame, but his build has never prevented him from finding success on the court.

The 35-year-old, who is a four-time scoring champion, an MVP award winner and a two-time NBA champion, is firmly in the MVP conversation this season despite the Suns sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record.

Durant is averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20 games while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor and 48.4 percent from deep.