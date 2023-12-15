MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the wait for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to decide where he's going to play in 2024 continues, teams that miss out on the Japanese star will have plenty of options available on the trade market to pick from.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Chicago White Sox are "inclined to wait" until all of the top free-agent starters, including Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, to come off the board before getting into serious talks with teams about Dylan Cease.

The Milwaukee Brewers are "willing to trade" Corbin Burnes, but will only do so for the "proverbial right price."

Rosenthal cited the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as teams expected to have interest in both Cease and Burnes.

Shane Bieber's status with the Cleveland Guardians is also uncertain right now, but Rosenthal noted he's "seemingly in lesser demand" after he struggled with injury issues last season and has seen a notable decline in his velocity in recent years.

The Brewers and Guardians have spent this offseason seemingly operating in cost-cutting mode. They have combined to spend $15 million in free agency thus far.

Burnes has been the best pitcher of the three trade candidates. He's finished in the top 10 in NL Cy Young voting in four consecutive seasons, including winning the award in 2021. The 29-year-old had a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193.2 innings last season.

Bieber is something of a mystery at this point. He only made 21 starts last season due to elbow inflammation, and his 3.80 ERA and 1.23 WHIP were his highest since his rookie campaign in 2018.

Since the 2020 season when his fastball averaged 94.2 mph, Bieber has lost nearly three miles per hour off the heater. His average fastball velocity of 91.3 mph last season was in the 13th percentile of all pitchers. He ranked in the second percentile in average exit velocity and third percentile in hard-hit percentage.

Rosenthal noted the Guardians might be best served by holding onto Bieber going into the season, let him prove he's healthy and rebuild his value before attempting to trade him near the deadline in July.

Burnes and Bieber are both entering their final season of arbitration. Burnes is projected to earn $14.1 million, while Bieber is close behind with a projected salary of $12.2 million.

This is where Cease might end up bringing back a bigger return for the White Sox than either Burnes does for Milwaukee or Bieber does for Cleveland. His performance hasn't been as consistent from year to year as either of the other players, but he's under team control through 2025 with an estimated salary of $8.3 million next season.

Cease had the second-worst ERA of his career last season (4.58), but he tied for the AL lead with 33 starts and struck out more than 200 hitters for the third consecutive year.

The best version of Cease is a Cy Young candidate. He finished second to Justin Verlander for the award in 2022 after posting a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings.

Given where Chicago's roster is at and where its farm system stands, trading Cease at arguably the peak of his value with multiple years of control left would be its best approach.