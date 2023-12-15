Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'I Believe in Myself' After Historic Loss to Raiders

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In a season full of tumult and misery, the Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Brandon Staley hit a new low on Thursday night with a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Staley was asked if he thinks he should finish this season as the Chargers head coach.

"I know what I've done here for three years, and I know what I've put into this, and I know where we're capable of going," he said. "I know the type of coach I am. I believe in myself."

Khalil Mack and Derwin James voiced their support for Staley to keep his job following the loss.

Rumors have persisted about Staley's future with the organization for most of the year, dating back to the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January. B/R's Jordan Schultz reported on Nov. 28 that Los Angeles will move on from the 41-year-old at the end of the season "barring a miracle" turnaround.

The miracle has not yet come for Staley. They won their first game immediately after Schultz's report, but it was an ugly 6-0 performance against the New England Patriots.

Los Angeles has lost its last two games by a combined score of 87-28. The Raiders, who were held to three points by the Minnesota Vikings three days earlier, scored more points in the first half against the Chargers (35) than they had in any of their previous 13 games.

Staley isn't at fault for all of the problems facing the Chargers right now. Justin Herbert's season came to an end in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos due to a broken finger that required surgery.

Mike Williams, who is the one consistent downfield threat on the team, only played three games due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 against the Vikings. A heel injury prevented Keenan Allen from playing against the Raiders.

But the overall lack of development for many of their young players, combined with consistently disappointing results and being humiliated against a divisional opponent in a nationally-televised game would seem to put the writing on the wall for Staley's future in Los Angeles.

Things don't figure to get better for the Chargers to close out the season with games remaining against the Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.