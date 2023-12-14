Bills' Jordan Poyer Talks Using Ayahuasca After Struggles with Alcohol

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't the only NFL player who has shared his experience with the plant-based psychedelic ayahuasca.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer opened up about his use of ayahuasca after a years-long struggle with alcohol in an interview with The Athletic's Dan Pompei.

Before giving up alcohol for good a few years ago, Poyer, who has emerged as a star for the Bills, said he would drink an excessive amount—he could down a six-pack of IPAs in less than 30 minutes—and would regularly black out.

Poyer's drinking began to cause problems in his marriage, with his family and in his everyday life, so he eventually began attending Alcoholics Anonymous and has been sober since shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

However, it was the ayahuasca that really helped change the 32-year-old's life.

Poyer said he consumed the psychedelic while at a retreat center in Costa Rica following the 2022 season. He explained that he saw "the highest version of himself" after consuming ayahuasca and that he was lectured about things he was stressed out about and what he was unappreciative of.

"At first what it felt like was my soul left my body for a good two minutes. People try to control it, but you can't. It took me about five or 10 minutes to figure it out," Poyer said of his experience with ayahuasca. "The ego has to die so the medicine can work. In order to let go and let the medicine do what it's supposed to do, we have to just breathe."

Poyer's experience with ayahuasca helped get him back on the right path. He said his marriage is in a much better place, and he's also a key leader in Buffalo—both on and off the field.

"My life has been changed forever," Poyer said. "And my purpose is to be a bright light for everybody that I touch and connect with."

Poyer is in his seventh season with the Bills. In 12 games, he has recorded three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one sack, 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.