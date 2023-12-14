Pacers Legend George McGinnis Dies at Age 73; Hall of Famer Won 1974-75 ABA MVP

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday that George McGinnis died at the age of 73.

The Hall of Fame forward had been hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

McGinnis, who went to college at Indiana, debuted with the Pacers in 1971 when they still played in the ABA. He went on to log 11 seasons as a professional, including seven with the Pacers across two spells.

"From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers," the Simon family said in a statement Thursday.

"He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers."

McGinnis was a six-time All-Star, with the honors split equally between his ABA and NBA runs, and a two-time ABA champion. He was also the MVP of the ABA in 1974-75, a season that saw him average 29.8 points, 14.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The following year saw McGinnis make the jump to the NBA, and he made an immediate impact for the Philadelphia 76ers. He put up 23.0 points and 12.6 rebounds en route to being named to the All-NBA first team and finishing fifth in the MVP voting.