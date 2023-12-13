Roger Goodell: Kadarius Toney Penalty in Bills-Chiefs 'Absolutely the Correct Call'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has weighed in on arguably the biggest penalty of the week—Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney being called for offsides in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"There was no question about that foul," Goodell said, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "… It was absolutely the correct call."

With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, the Chiefs lined up near midfield with the opportunity to either tie the score with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass and found tight end Travis Kelce, who then made a lateral pass to Toney for what could have been the game-winning score. However, Toney was called for offsides and the touchdown was wiped out as the Bills went on to secure the victory.

In the pool report following the game, referee Carl Cheffers said that Toney was "lined up so far offsides" that he was "actually blocking our view of the ball."

The call became highly controversial after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his frustration, calling the penalty "f--king terrible" after the game. Head coach Andy Reid also called the call "a bit embarrassing" for the league because an official should have told Toney he was offsides prior to the snap.

Most NFL fans have concluded that Toney was lined up offsides in what was only his latest blunder since arriving in Kansas City. Earlier this season, he was called out for dropping multiple passes in a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

One of those passes came in the third quarter when the ball bounced off his hands and into the hands of a Detroit defender for a pick-six.

Sunday's loss to the Bills marked Kansas City's fourth loss in the last six games as they continue to spiral in the AFC. They enter this weekend's matchup against the New England Patriots with an 8-5 record and looking for a big win.