Craig Berube Fired as Blues HC After 5-Plus Seasons with STL; Won 2019 Stanley Cup

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday night that they fired Craig Berube after parts of six seasons as the team's head coach.

General manager Doug Armstrong added that Drew Bannister, who is the head coach of the Blues' AHL affiliate in the Springfield Thunderbirds, will serve as St. Louis' interim head coach.

Berube, who led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history in 2019, had St. Louis off to a 13-14-1 start this season placing it sixth out of eight teams in the Western Conference's Central Division.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.