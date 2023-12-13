Giants' Brian Daboll on Tommy DeVito Being Compared to Tom Brady: 'We're 4 Games In'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito has had a very nice start to his NFL career, throwing for 855 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games in relief of the injured Daniel Jones while leading the New York Giants to a 3-1 record.

But let's maybe pump the brakes on any Tom Brady comparisons.

"Yeah, I mean, we're four games in," Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday when a reporter started to ask the head coach—who was on the New England Patriots staff when Brady replaced the injured Drew Bledsoe and led the team to a Super Bowl title—if DeVito's situation reminded him of Brady at all. "I do appreciate the question."

"That's a long time ago," he added. "I'd just say every situation is different. I couldn't probably give you the answer that you're looking for."