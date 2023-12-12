Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick's Future Has Been Decided Since Week 10 Loss to Colts

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bill Belichick's job security has been a focal point of the 2023 season as the New England Patriots are in the midst of their worst season in more than two decades, and it appears his future with the franchise has already been decided.

Speaking Monday on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, Patriots insider Tom E. Curran reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a decision on Belichick's future in Foxborough following the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

"When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made," Curran said (4:20 mark). "They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways for a variety of reasons."

Since Tom Brady's departure from New England following the 2019 season, Belichick and the Patriots have experienced a swift fall from grace as the dynasty crumbles under increased pressure from fans for the franchise to find an heir to the seven-time Super Bowl champion's throne.

The Patriots selected Mac Jones 15th overall in the 2021 draft, and he has turned out to be a disaster following a strong rookie season that saw him lead New England to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

During the 2022 season, Jones struggled under an offensive leadership group that included Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 14 games as New England finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Patricia departed the Patriots after the 2022 season and Judge was moved to assistant head coach, but Jones' struggles have continued in 2023.

The Alabama product has been benched four times this season and was replaced by Bailey Zappe as the team's starting quarterback following a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants.

It's unclear if Jones will see the field again this season after he completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards and 10 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 11 games, going 2-9 in that span.

The Patriots sit last in the AFC East with a 3-10 record and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

In addition to the team's quarterback issues, Belichick has received flack for making some questionable selections in the draft—just look at wide receiver N'Keal Harry—and for not signing better players at the skill positions and the offensive line.

Belichick has been head coach of the Patriots since 2000, going 265-118 in his 24 seasons at the helm and leading the team to nine AFC championships and six Super Bowl titles in that span.