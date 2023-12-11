X

NFL

    Jalen Hurts, Eagles Called Out by NFL Fans for Turnovers in Loss to Prescott, Cowboys

    Julia StumbaughDecember 11, 2023

    Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson, right, forces a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, as teammate Damone Clark (33) helps apply pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys recovered the ball on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

    The Philadelphia Eagles had the chance to defend their lead atop the NFC East against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

    They turned over the ball three times instead.

    The Eagles fell to the Cowboys in a 33-13 loss that left fans criticizing the team's struggles on both offense and defense.

    Quarterback Jalen Hurts started out by fumbling the first Philadelphia drive of the game.

    Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta also fumbled as the Eagles offense finished without scoring a touchdown.

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    Three <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> fumbles in Cowboys territory. Those are mistakes, but they're also personality traits of this offense this season.<br><br>They now have 19 turnovers this season, already tying last season's total.

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Another turnover by the offense. Hurts, AJ and now DeVonta have all fumbled it tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Noah Chast KTVZ @NoahChastTV

    You can talk about play calling, you can talk about personnel, you can talk about the quarterback. The biggest difference is the turnover struggles.<br><br>2022 Eagles: +8 differential (top 3)<br>2023 Eagles: -4 differential (bottom 12)

    Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr

    that's the story of the night: turnovers courtesy of the most dependable playmakers on the Eagles offense while also narrowly missing on almost every big play opportunity.

    Matt Foell @Math_U_Fole

    We all knew the defense was bad<br><br>The offense is the real problem. The lack of execution, the turnovers, and the questionable (at-best) play calling have really been an issue for the entire season. <br><br>The eagles coasted on their talent for much of the season.

    Mike @mike_h1990

    The turnover issue for the Eagles offense is something that just seems to grow bigger as this season wears on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsDAL</a>

    Those turnovers didn't allow the Eagles to recover from an early deficit.

    Philadelphia headed into the halftime break trailing by 18 points after allowing three touchdowns and a field goal on the first four Dallas drives.

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> defense the last 10 drives:<br><br>TD<br>TD<br>TD<br>TD<br>TD<br>TD<br>End of game<br>TD<br>FG<br>TD

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    The Eagles defense is being shredded. They have now allowed 64 points in the final 2 minutes before halftime this season, the most in the NFL.<br><br>The Cowboys have scored 51 points in the final 2 minutes before halftime this season which is the 4th most in the NFL.

    Kevin Negandhi @KevinNegandhi

    A brutally bad 10 quarters and counting for the Eagles defense.

    Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL

    The Eagles defense has looked downright bad for the last six quarters. Bad to the point of this team is not a lock to win any game against a playoff-caliber offense level bad. That doesn't mean it will stay that way, or be that way in January, but this isn't Championship caliber

    Joe DeCamara @JoeDeCamara

    The Eagles defense is a legit problem.

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    Giving up 66 points in your last 11 drives is nasty work. This Eagles defense is cooked.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Eagles defense is an absolute nightmare. Don't think I have ever seen a worse team on 3rd and long in my life.

    The Eagles' defense recovered a fumble by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter brought it the other way for a 42-yard score.

    The Eagles' only touchdown of the game wasn't enough to make up for the team's turnovers or defensive struggles.

    The loss marked the Eagles' third of the season and second in as many weeks. Philadelphia will now fight to take back the definitive division lead a week from Monday during a road contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

