Jalen Hurts, Eagles Called Out by NFL Fans for Turnovers in Loss to Prescott, Cowboys

Jalen Hurts, Eagles Called Out by NFL Fans for Turnovers in Loss to Prescott, CowboysDecember 11, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles had the chance to defend their lead atop the NFC East against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.
They turned over the ball three times instead.
The Eagles fell to the Cowboys in a 33-13 loss that left fans criticizing the team's struggles on both offense and defense.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts started out by fumbling the first Philadelphia drive of the game.
Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta also fumbled as the Eagles offense finished without scoring a touchdown.
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
Three <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> fumbles in Cowboys territory. Those are mistakes, but they're also personality traits of this offense this season.<br><br>They now have 19 turnovers this season, already tying last season's total.
Mike @mike_h1990
The turnover issue for the Eagles offense is something that just seems to grow bigger as this season wears on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsDAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsDAL</a>
Those turnovers didn't allow the Eagles to recover from an early deficit.
Philadelphia headed into the halftime break trailing by 18 points after allowing three touchdowns and a field goal on the first four Dallas drives.
Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL
The Eagles defense has looked downright bad for the last six quarters. Bad to the point of this team is not a lock to win any game against a playoff-caliber offense level bad. That doesn't mean it will stay that way, or be that way in January, but this isn't Championship caliber
The Eagles' defense recovered a fumble by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter brought it the other way for a 42-yard score.
The Eagles' only touchdown of the game wasn't enough to make up for the team's turnovers or defensive struggles.
The loss marked the Eagles' third of the season and second in as many weeks. Philadelphia will now fight to take back the definitive division lead a week from Monday during a road contest against the Seattle Seahawks.