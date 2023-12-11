Jalen Hurts, Eagles Called Out by NFL Fans for Turnovers in Loss to Prescott, Cowboys

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Philadelphia Eagles had the chance to defend their lead atop the NFC East against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

They turned over the ball three times instead.

The Eagles fell to the Cowboys in a 33-13 loss that left fans criticizing the team's struggles on both offense and defense.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts started out by fumbling the first Philadelphia drive of the game.

Wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta also fumbled as the Eagles offense finished without scoring a touchdown.

Those turnovers didn't allow the Eagles to recover from an early deficit.

Philadelphia headed into the halftime break trailing by 18 points after allowing three touchdowns and a field goal on the first four Dallas drives.

The Eagles' defense recovered a fumble by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the third quarter, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter brought it the other way for a 42-yard score.

The Eagles' only touchdown of the game wasn't enough to make up for the team's turnovers or defensive struggles.