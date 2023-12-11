X

NFL

    NFL Fans Laugh at Vikings' 3-0 Win vs. Raiders After Nick Mullens Replaces Josh Dobbs

    Jack MurrayDecember 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 10: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Josh Metellus #44 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
    Ian Maule/Getty Images

    With two minutes remaining in the Minnesota Vikings Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 36-yard field goal to put his team in the lead.

    The kick secured the victory for the Vikings but signaled far more from that. From a personal standpoint, it avenged an earlier miss from Joseph. However, the bigger impact is that it provided the only offense of the day, as Minnesota took the victory via a 3-0 score.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Theres never been a game to go to OT with a 0-0 score ... <a href="https://t.co/3IyYPGqRhg">pic.twitter.com/3IyYPGqRhg</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Vikings find a way to win on the road in the lowest-scoring game since 2007. <a href="https://t.co/dNCepMY3qX">pic.twitter.com/dNCepMY3qX</a>

    The Vikings trotted Josh Dobbs out as the starting quarterback but this very well may have been his final start of the season. He went 10-of-23 for 63 yards and took five sacks. Nick Mullens replaced him in the fourth quarter and proved to be the most efficient offensive player on the field, going 9-of-13 for 83 yards and leading the Vikings on a drive that set up Joseph's field goal.

    Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was just as mediocre. The rookie went 20-of-31 for 142 yards and four sacks, adding a late interception that sealed the victory for Minnesota.

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ivan_pacejr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ivan_pacejr</a> you are an animal my friend <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/k2aVpfRN0g">pic.twitter.com/k2aVpfRN0g</a>

    This was the seventh NFL game to finish with a 3-0 score post-merger and it was the first such game since 2007 when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins by that score.

    Ben Goessling @BenGoessling

    The Vikings win the NFL's first 3-0 game since Nov. 26, 2007, when the Steelers beat the Dolphins.

    That's not to say there weren't some strong plays, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

    Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had two sacks and 10 total tackles and the Vikings defense forced two turnovers and had four sacks.

    Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders

    Maxx is really HIM 🦅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsLV</a> | 📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/u3PlpgxyQr">pic.twitter.com/u3PlpgxyQr</a>

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/DWonnum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DWonnum</a> gets another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> sack! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/9aZugFwgAI">pic.twitter.com/9aZugFwgAI</a>

    Still, the sluggish offensive output was the main storyline of the game and made for a lackluster viewing experience.

    The audience was treated to 17 punts, a missed field goal and two turnovers and the team's combined for a total of just 530 offensive yards. This came despite the game being played in a dome, meaning weather wasn't a factor.

    Fans on social media poked fun at the effort from both teams and pleaded a case for the game being considered among the worst of all time.

    Dave - Minnesota Sports Talk @SKOLWorld

    We are doing this on turf in a dome!?!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skol</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> <a href="https://t.co/fJITp9NktC">pic.twitter.com/fJITp9NktC</a>

    Rick Smith (He, Him) @HikerRick1961

    I came to a football game and a soccer match broke out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thisgamesucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thisgamesucks</a>

    Alex @QuickleyHatten5

    Vikings vs Raiders <a href="https://t.co/bc7jYFb8L4">pic.twitter.com/bc7jYFb8L4</a>

    PaulT @PauldolfWizard

    This is what we got after the bye week? Good job <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> 🤬🤢🤮

    Eddie Borsilli @Borsilli

    Davante Adams. Josh Jacobs. Jakobi Myers. Hunter Renfrow. Zero points

    Nikara6 @Nikara6Bets

    Americas game of the year ✍️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsLV</a> <a href="https://t.co/PeFvKHcf2B">pic.twitter.com/PeFvKHcf2B</a>

    RMBORANTS @RMBORANTS

    This entire game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsLV</a> <a href="https://t.co/xrXJlHaWlo">pic.twitter.com/xrXJlHaWlo</a>

    Vic Tafur @VicTafur

    Raiders have 5 sacks on defense ... and six first downs on offense.

    GO BOILAS @purdueinsider

    You can take Aidan O'Connell out of the Big Ten west, but you can't take the Big Ten West out of Aidan O'Connell. <a href="https://t.co/RSvkigWvsF">pic.twitter.com/RSvkigWvsF</a>

    Jacob Foster @JacobFoster_25

    Praying for all Vikings and Raiders fans lmao <a href="https://t.co/oCirsh5fFD">pic.twitter.com/oCirsh5fFD</a>

    gxated @feastables11

    Yikes <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> <a href="https://t.co/M1o39zgu6G">pic.twitter.com/M1o39zgu6G</a>

    Justin W. @NFLGimpy

    There's a scoreboard error in the raiders Vikings game, right? It's not actually 0-0 in the 4th, right?

    George Masters @gsmasters96

    Can we just marvel at the fact that there is a modern day NFL game that is 0-0 thru 3 quarters in a non weather game (its in a Dome 🥲) and the teams involved are not the Steelers, Patriots, Bears, Giants or Jets 😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsLV</a> #

    Gurahk Weavile @GurahkWeavile

    Thanks to me appreciating footy, I'm not that bothered by low-scoring football games as most people are. However, even I can tell when a game is utter garbage. Raiders-Vikings is one such affair.

    Whamshki @whamshki

    Both teams possession results so far:<br><br>Raiders (8): Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt, End of Half, Fumble, Punt, Punt<br><br>Vikings (7): Punt, Punt, Missed FG, Punt, Punt, Punt, Punt<br><br>📯 MIN 0 - ☠️ LVR 0<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LVRaiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LVRaiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    Brian Drake @DrakeFantasy

    "The Vikings have found their future starter in Joshua Dobbs." <a href="https://t.co/tav4sxZFF7">pic.twitter.com/tav4sxZFF7</a>

    Howie DeWitt @Thisguy888

    Vikings fans enjoying a pass farther than 10 yards <a href="https://t.co/s66c98ehMw">pic.twitter.com/s66c98ehMw</a>

    AG @AG_NBA_X

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Vikings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Vikings</a> vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> Is The Worst NFL Game Ever Played... <a href="https://t.co/iRAGu4X1o1">pic.twitter.com/iRAGu4X1o1</a>

    Black Dan Le Batard @BlackLeBatard

    Jimmy G, Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#raiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsLV</a> <a href="https://t.co/mpMQH8LpxG">pic.twitter.com/mpMQH8LpxG</a>

    college football guy @senor_andy

    Vikings win 3-0 <a href="https://t.co/T700NiaBOg">pic.twitter.com/T700NiaBOg</a>

    The loss dropped the Raiders to 5-8 on the season and the opportunity for any meaningful accomplishments with this team appears to be out of the question.

    The Vikings, on the other hand, could reasonable find themselves in the postseason. The victory improved the team's record to 7-6 and this would put it in the second wild card spot. While several teams are in striking distance, Minnesota have as much of a chance as anyone to qualify, and earning a victory despite such a inept offensive performance is at least a positive.