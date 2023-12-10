Blake Snell Would Help Red Sox Return to Playoff Form Amid MLB Rumors in Free Agency

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Blake Snell added a second Cy Young to his mantle in 2023, joining Max Scherzer, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, and Gaylord Perry as the only pitchers to earn the coveted award in both the National and American Leagues.

He won the award while accumulating a 14-9 record, an ERA of 2.25 (best in baseball), 234 strikeouts (third in baseball), and a 1.19 WHIP.

Now, he is a free agent with the ability to pick and choose who he continues his career with.

MLB.com reported, "Among other teams rumored to be in on the Snell sweepstakes are the Cubs, Giants, Mets, Red Sox, and the incumbent Padres, for whom he pitched from 2021-23."

While they face considerable competition, it is Boston who would most benefit from signing Snell in their quest to return to playoff form.

The Red Sox finished last in the American League East in 2023, partly due to their struggles on the mound.

Boston was 21st in team ERA at 4.52, and gave up the 24th most home runs at 208, with a WHIP of .134 and an opponent average of .256. Simply put, the team's struggles on the mound were the difference between making a postseason in which three teams in its division were represented.

Snell is not perfect.

Despite his superb play, he still led the majors in walks with 99 and struggled to find command at times. It was also five years in between Cy Youngs, with some middling (at best) pitching since 2018.

With that said, he would be a vast improvement over what the team had last season, even taking into consideration the glimpses of strong pitching from James Paxton and Brayan Bello.

Snell would give the Red Sox the ace they need to compete against the big bats in their division. Baltimore has a young core of hitters that will keep it in contention for the foreseeable future. The Blue Jays are a high-powered squad with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette leading the way, not to mention a bevy of other hitters capable of running up the score.

Throw in the Yankees' one-two-three-four punch of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, and the newly acquired Juan Soto and you have a juggernaut of a squad that is poised to make life miserable for its longtime rival.

Boston must go out of its way to acquire Snell. If that does not work out, and they miss out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team must turn its attention to the trade market and check in on Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber, or Tyler Glasnow.

But it all starts with Snell, who is the best Major League pitcher available.

Get him, acquire some quality bullpen arms, and let your fun, young core of Tristan Casas, Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, and Connor Wong get after the ball.