NFL Rumors: Lions' Ben Johnson 'Hottest' HC Candidate; Could Get Multiple Offers

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson drew interest for head coaching positions last offseason, but he ultimately decided to stay in the Motor City. However, it sounds like that is unlikely to happen again this year.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Johnson is believed to be "the hottest coaching candidate this cycle" who "could wind up getting multiple offers a year after deciding to return to Detroit as a sought-after coach."

