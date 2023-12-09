Joe Flacco Moved to Browns' Roster; Amari Cooper Reportedly Set to Play vs. Jaguars

Michael Owens/Getty Images

In what could be an indication Joe Flacco will make his second consecutive start, the Cleveland Browns added the Super Bowl 47 MVP to their active roster.

The Browns announced on Saturday they have elevated Flacco from the practice squad and waived P.J. Walker.

In addition to Cleveland's quarterback shuffling, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Amari Cooper is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being cleared from concussion protocol by an independent neurological consultant.

The Browns reverted Flacco back to their practice squad on Monday after he started their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He was originally signed to their practice squad on Nov. 20 for depth after Deshaun Watson had shoulder surgery.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the first two games for the Browns after Watson's season ended. He was removed from the Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos in the third quarter due to a concussion.

When Thompson-Robinson was unable to clear concussion protocol in time for last week's game, Flacco was elevated to the active roster to start against the Rams. He showed some promising signs with 254 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 36-19 loss.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced this week that Thompson-Robinson cleared concussion protocol, but he declined to name a starter for the Jaguars game. Thompson-Robinson was a full participant in Friday's practice, per the team's official injury report.

Cooper left the Rams game in the second quarter due to a concussion. He sat out the first two days of practice this week before returning to the field Friday on a limited basis.

The Browns are close to being in must-win territory to protect their playoff spot. They are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC and are one of three teams with a 7-5 record, along with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

There are four other teams within one loss of the Browns, Colts and Texans going into Sunday's games. Cleveland has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and is trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak since Weeks 4 through 7 last year.