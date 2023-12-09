Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Wins Pickleball Gold Medal at California Tournament

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles has spent the 2023 season as a free agent, but he's found other ways to compete and add more hardware to his trophy case.

Foles has taken his talents to the sport of pickleball and played in 3.0 mixed doubles and men's doubles at the PPA Finals in San Clemente, California this past weekend. He partnered with his wife, Tori, and friend Jim Davenport, and wound up winning gold medals in both divisions.

The 34-year-old told Pickleball.com's Will Daughton that the short memory needed by a quarterback is the biggest skill he carried from football into his new sport.

"There are plenty of shots where you dink it into the net, and there's nothing more demoralizing than doing that, but you've got to move on and play the next point and just hit the next shot," Foles said. "You get a lot of those plays that you want back, but you have to move forward."

Foles wasn't the only NFL alum competing this past weekend, as former wide receiver Golden Tate also competed in the men's 4.5 doubles division.