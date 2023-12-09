Woj: Pacers Eyeing Trade for Athletic, 2-Way Wing to Pair with Tyrese Haliburton

Tom O'Connor/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is establishing himself as a superstar this season, and the team reportedly is hoping to pair him with a reliable sidekick.

On a recent episode of NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pacers "have been aggressive in trying to trade for that big, athletic two-way wing player that they need to build out this roster" with Haliburton as the centerpiece.

Wojnarowski named Toronto Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby as possible targets for Indiana. Siakam is in the final year of his contract and Anunoby has a player option for the 2024-25 season. Still, Wojnarowski noted that the Pacers "are willing to give up picks and assets" to acquire players like that because of the organization's confidence in its chances to re-sign them.

Haliburton's performance this year has fueled Indiana's belief that it would be able to attract other star players.

"What Tyrese Haliburton is determined to do is make Indiana a place where they can get great players, and then keep them," Wojnarowski said. "And right now you look around the league, and players talk, and they see a player like, 'Who would not want to play with Tyrese Haliburton right now?' And that is transcendent for a market and an organization like Indiana."

The 23-year-old is averaging 26.9 points and a league-high 12.1 assists per game this season while shooting career-highs of 52.5 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from three-point range. He spearheaded the Pacers' run to Saturday night's NBA In-Season Tournament Championship against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Haliburton's emergence this season could help Indiana reestablish itself as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers are looking to end a three-year playoff drought, and it won't be easy with so many contending teams vying for postseason spots.