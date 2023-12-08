X

NBA

    Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Shock NBA Fans by Eliminating Giannis, Bucks from 2023 IST

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 7: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament on December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    The first In-Season Tournament semifinal game in Las Vegas was an unforgettable one, with a matchup between two of the league's top offenses coming down to the wire.

    In the end, the Indiana Pacers ended up defeating the Milwaukee Bucks by the final score of 128-119.

    Tyrese Haliburton was phenomenal, repeatedly dissecting the Bucks' zone defense in the second half and finding open teammates while creating plenty of scoring opportunities for himself as well. He finished the game with 27 points and 15 assists without committing a single turnover, shooting 58 percent from the floor.

    Myles Turner finished with a crucial double-double of his own, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while blocking three shots along the way. Despite hitting just 21 percent of their three-point attempts, the Pacers dished out 30 assists compared to only nine turnovers.

    NBA fans were amazed by Indiana's upset win, as well as Haliburton's exceptional game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HALI DAGGER 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/PWjH91MRU5">pic.twitter.com/PWjH91MRU5</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PACERS ADVANCE TO THE IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT FINALS 🏆<br><br>HALIBURTON FINISHES WITH 27 PTS, 15 AST, 7 REB AND 0 TURNOVERS 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/84088cAJdi">pic.twitter.com/84088cAJdi</a>

    Anchorage Man @SethPartnow

    Hali is just box office.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    I really don't think folks understand what kind of leap Hali is making.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    It's always Haliburton.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Tyrese Haliburton has 28 assists and 0 turnovers over his last 2 games<br><br>SPECIAL. ⭐️ <a href="https://t.co/8C5ZCb2CQi">pic.twitter.com/8C5ZCb2CQi</a>

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Hali's PATIENCE is elite. Never ever ever in a rush, but will still step on the gas when needed!

    A ✩ @adryanashton

    Hali is literally a walking 25 and 15 with minimal turnovers every night, this guy is just special

    Zay✨ @ZAYYYTHEGOAT

    Whether Pacers win it all or not…. Hali should get the In Season Tournament MVP.<br><br>In every matchup for the month of November he was looking like the best player on the floor🔥

    vic @CountOnVic

    Hali is outta this world. Sheesh.

    Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

    HALIBURTON. SHEEEESH. this whole event been one big Hali comin out party.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Haliburton in the win:<br><br>27 PTS<br>15 AST (0 TOV)<br>7 REB<br><br>His 3rd 25/15 game with 0 TOV in his career. Nobody else has more than 1. <a href="https://t.co/3U0EwLlhWe">pic.twitter.com/3U0EwLlhWe</a>

    Although the Bucks lost, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a strong performance of his own. He dropped a game-high 37 points to go along with 10 rebounds, connecting on 11 of his 13 free throw attempts.

    However, Milwaukee's bench combined to score just 13 points while Damian Lillard connected on just seven of his 20 field goal attempts. Fans were still impressed with the former MVP's effort, though.

    Bucks Muse @BucksMuse

    Giannis 1st Quarter Stats :<br><br>10 PTS<br>100% FG<br><br>Locked in. <a href="https://t.co/DNKE7ifMwt">pic.twitter.com/DNKE7ifMwt</a>

    🥤 @34for2

    Giannis at halftime:<br>20 points<br>70% FG<br>6 rebounds<br>1 assist<br>1 block <a href="https://t.co/VJWScr3gD0">pic.twitter.com/VJWScr3gD0</a>

    𝐁𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲𝐬𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 🌎⌚️ @BobbysWorld414

    Giannis when he sees the Pacers defense <a href="https://t.co/chlIHVn25h">pic.twitter.com/chlIHVn25h</a>

    DameMuse @DameMuse0

    Just give it to Giannis pacers can't stop him

    The Bucks will be heading home, while the Pacers will either play the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans for a shot at the NBA Cup.