Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Shock NBA Fans by Eliminating Giannis, Bucks from 2023 IST

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The first In-Season Tournament semifinal game in Las Vegas was an unforgettable one, with a matchup between two of the league's top offenses coming down to the wire.

In the end, the Indiana Pacers ended up defeating the Milwaukee Bucks by the final score of 128-119.

Tyrese Haliburton was phenomenal, repeatedly dissecting the Bucks' zone defense in the second half and finding open teammates while creating plenty of scoring opportunities for himself as well. He finished the game with 27 points and 15 assists without committing a single turnover, shooting 58 percent from the floor.

Myles Turner finished with a crucial double-double of his own, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while blocking three shots along the way. Despite hitting just 21 percent of their three-point attempts, the Pacers dished out 30 assists compared to only nine turnovers.

NBA fans were amazed by Indiana's upset win, as well as Haliburton's exceptional game.

Although the Bucks lost, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a strong performance of his own. He dropped a game-high 37 points to go along with 10 rebounds, connecting on 11 of his 13 free throw attempts.

However, Milwaukee's bench combined to score just 13 points while Damian Lillard connected on just seven of his 20 field goal attempts. Fans were still impressed with the former MVP's effort, though.