Jonah Elliss NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Utah EDGE

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 246

POSITIVES

— Pretty quick off the ball with good acceleration off the line of scrimmage.

— Sets up his pass-rush moves well by getting square on the offensive tackle and using a Eurostep to get to the outside.

— Has shown a handful of pass-rush moves he can win with around the edge like a rip move and hand swipe to go along with a nice inside spin move as a counter.

— Solid strength to collapse the pocket with a bull rush or a push-pull move against weaker offensive tackles.

— Impressive grip strength to bring the quarterback down with one arm if the offensive lineman hangs onto him.

— Physical against the run and has decent upper-body strength in addition to long arms to get extension.

NEGATIVES

— Can be heavy-footed, which hurts his quickness.

— Lateral movement skills aren't good, which shows up the most when he's slanting or the looper in line games.

— Average bend. Won't turn a ton of tight corners as a pass-rusher at the next level.

— Pad level and lower-body strength are subpar, which impacts his ability to set the edge against the run, especially against better competition.

—Injuries over the last two years are starting to mount.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born Apr. 3, 2003

— 3-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: 2023 (Undisclosed, season-ending, missed 3 games), 2022 (Undisclosed, missed 2 games; Non-football injury, missed spring practices)

— Father, Luther, had a 10-year NFL career and was a two-time Pro Bowler; brother, Kaden, is currently a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons; brother, Christian, is currently a linebacker for the New England Patriots; brother, Noah, is currently a defensive tackle on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

OVERALL

After serving as more of a rotational player last season, Jonah Elliss earned a starting job during training camp this summer and burst onto the scene as a pass-rusher. He was highly productive this season and has several moves he can win with, showing some nuance as a rusher and the ability to defeat tackles with both power and finesse.

Ellis sets up his pass-rush move well during the stem phase of the rush by getting square to sell the bull rush so offensive tackles stop their feet and then using a Eurostep to win around the edge. He also flashes hands to get tackles to throw their punch early and has an impressive inside spin move as a counter.

Elliss' biggest flaw as a rusher is that he has only average bend to turn a tight corner at the top of the rush. That could be a bigger issue in the NFL, but it's not as if he's terrible in this area and the problem can't be fixed.

Against the run, Elliss is physical at the point of attack and has long arms to help get extension. However, his lower body appears to be a little weak, as he struggles to set the edge against better competition/tackles. He has a top-heavy frame, as his legs are kind of wiry compared to the rest of his body.

Overall, the 20-year-old can contribute as a pass-rusher right away and could develop into at least a serviceable run defender. Schematically, he'd currently be best as a standup outside linebacker in odd fronts.

GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 51

POSITION RANK: EDGE7

PRO COMPARISON: Alex Highsmith