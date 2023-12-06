Heat's Kyle Lowry Will 'Definitely' Retire with Raptors; Won 2019 NBA Title with TOR

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Kyle Lowry may be a member of the Miami Heat, but he's a Toronto Raptor for life.

Prior to Wednesday's game between the Heat and Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Lowry told reporters that he has intentions of retiring with the franchise he won an NBA title with in 2019.

"I'm definitely retiring as a Raptor," Lowry said. "That's something I've said since I left here."

Although Lowry was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies and also spent time with the Houston Rockets, he's best known for his stint with the Raptors and is widely regarded as one of the best players in Toronto's franchise history.

Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors between 2012 and 2021, earning six straight All-Star selections during his tenure in Toronto. He is also the franchise's all-time leader in assists, three-pointers, steals and triple-doubles.

Arguably the best season of Lowry's career came in 2016-17 when he averaged 22.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 60 games while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from deep.

The 37-year-old was also an integral member of the team's 2019 title-winning squad. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists during the 2019 postseason while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Lowry departed Toronto in an August 2021 sign-and-trade with the Heat, and it has become clear over the last several seasons that his best basketball is behind him and he could be nearing retirement.

Through 19 games this season, Lowry is averaging just 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep. He's averaging 29.3 minutes per game in the starting lineup, so he's still getting the opportunities despite the disappointing production.