    Haynes: De'Aaron Fox Rejected 2-Year, $105M Kings Contract Extension Before Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2023

    Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox declined a two-year, $105 million extension from the team this past offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

    Haynes reported on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast (via RealGM) that the decision didn't reflect any desire from Fox to seriously consider options outside of Sacramento. Instead, he's aiming to earn an All-NBA selection, which would allow him to earn even more money with the Kings.

