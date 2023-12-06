Haynes: De'Aaron Fox Rejected 2-Year, $105M Kings Contract Extension Before Season

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox declined a two-year, $105 million extension from the team this past offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast (via RealGM) that the decision didn't reflect any desire from Fox to seriously consider options outside of Sacramento. Instead, he's aiming to earn an All-NBA selection, which would allow him to earn even more money with the Kings.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.