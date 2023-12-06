Haynes: De'Aaron Fox Rejected 2-Year, $105M Kings Contract Extension Before Season

Haynes: De'Aaron Fox Rejected 2-Year, $105M Kings Contract Extension Before SeasonDecember 6, 2023
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox declined a two-year, $105 million extension from the team this past offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Haynes reported on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast (via RealGM) that the decision didn't reflect any desire from Fox to seriously consider options outside of Sacramento. Instead, he's aiming to earn an All-NBA selection, which would allow him to earn even more money with the Kings.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.