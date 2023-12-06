Kevin Durant Picks Lakers to Win NBA In-Season Tournament: 'It's Set Up for Them'

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant believes the Los Angeles Lakers are in the driver's seat for the NBA In-Season Tournament after advancing to the semifinals.

Durant and the Suns fell 106-103 to the Lakers in Tuesday night's quarterfinals. After the game, he told reporters the bracket is now "set up for them to win" both on a tactical level and thanks to Los Angeles' proximity to Las Vegas.

Betting against LeBron James in a must-win single-game situation would be a foolhardy endeavor based on the last 21 years. The 38-year-old finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis' reputation speaks for itself as well. He had 27 points and 15 boards against Phoenix.

The Lakers aren't firing on all cylinders to start the 2023-24 season. They're fourth in the Western Conference at 13-9, and they're 21st in net rating (minus-0.8), per NBA.com.

The depth Los Angeles thought it had entering the year hasn't fully materialized, either. Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent have both missed time due to injuries. In addition, Austin Reaves hasn't taken a big leap forward in terms of his overall game.

The other three teams in the In-Season Tournament semifinals are no pushovers, either.

Like the Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks are built for an event like this thanks to their star tandem of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Tyrese Haliburton is propelling the NBA's best offense with the Indiana Pacers. Even the 12-10 Pelicans are dangerous as long as Zion Williamson is healthy.