Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley Among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominees

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby are among the nominees for the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the honor Tuesday:

Introduced in 1970, the Man of the Year Award is given to the player who excels on and off the field. It was named after Payton following his death in 1999.

