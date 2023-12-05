Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley Among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominees

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley Among Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year NomineesDecember 5, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby are among the nominees for the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the honor Tuesday:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting impact beyond the game.<br><br>This year's nominees: <a href="https://t.co/CR6C7GIqjv">pic.twitter.com/CR6C7GIqjv</a>
Introduced in 1970, the Man of the Year Award is given to the player who excels on and off the field. It was named after Payton following his death in 1999.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
